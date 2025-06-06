Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2025 10:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2025 10:33 AM IST

    സ്വർണവില ഇന്നും ഉയർന്നുതന്നെ

    gold
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്നും സ്വര്‍ണ വില ഉയര്‍ന്ന് തന്നെ. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന നിരക്കില്‍ തന്നെയാണ് ഇന്നും സ്വര്‍ണവ്യാപാരം. 73,040 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില. ഗ്രാമിന് 9130 രൂപ നല്‍കണം.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രണ്ടു തവണകളായി 1120 വര്‍ധിച്ചതോടെയാണ് ഒരിടവേളക്ക് ശേഷം സ്വര്‍ണവില വീണ്ടും 72,000ന് മുകളില്‍ എത്തിയത്. തുടര്‍ന്ന് വീണ്ടും വില ഉയര്‍ന്നാണ് 73000വും കടന്ന് സ്വര്‍ണവില കുതിച്ചത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    marketbuisinessGoldGold Price
