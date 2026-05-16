സ്വർണ വിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും ഇടിവ്

സ്വർണ വിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും ഇടിവ്text_fields
കൊച്ചി: സ്വർണത്തിന് വീണ്ടും വില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 100 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്ന് കുറഞ്ഞത്. പവന് 800 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 114,800 രൂപയായി. ഗ്രാമിന് 14,350 രൂപയാണ് വില.ഇന്നലെ മൂന്ന് തവണയായി 3440 രൂപയാണ് പവന് കുറഞ്ഞത്. ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ട് 1,15600 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. തുടർച്ചയായ വിലവർധനക്ക് ശേഷം തീരുവ വർധനക്ക് പിന്നാലെയാണ് വിലയിടിവ് ഉണ്ടായത്. ഈ മാസം 13ന് സ്വർണ വില ഉയർന്ന 1,23,120 രൂപയിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു.
മേയിലെ സ്വർണവില
1- 111720 (Morning)
1- 110280 (Afternoon)
1 109720 (Evening)
1 110440 (Night)
2 110680
3 110680
4 110680 (Morning)
4 109720 (Afternoon)
5 1,09,400 (Lowest of Month)
6 110960 -(Morning)
6- 111560 (Afternoon)
7 111800 (Morning)
7 112200 (Afternoon)
8 111960
9 111720
10 111720
11 111560 (Morning)
11 112520 (Night)
12- 112920
13- 1,23,120 (Highest of Month) (Morning)
13- 118800 (Afternoon)
14- 1,19,040
15 -1,17,400 (Morning)
15- 1,16400 (Afternoon)
15 1,15600 (Evening)
16 - 114,800
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