Madhyamam
    സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കൂടി;...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 1:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 1:18 PM IST

    സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കൂടി; പവന് 240 രൂപയുടെ വർധന

    Gold Price
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കൂടി. പവന് 63,760 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 7,970 രൂപയുമാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. പവന് 240 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 30 രൂപയുമാണ് വർധിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്നലെ 63,520 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്‍റെ വില. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 63,920 രൂപയായിരുന്ന പവൻ വില ശനിയാഴ്ച 63,120 രൂപയിലേക്ക് താഴ്ന്നു. ഈ വില ഞായറാഴ്ചയും തുടർന്നു.

    ഫെബ്രുവരി മാസത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയായ 61,640 രൂപ ഫെബ്രുവരി മൂന്നിനും ഏറ്റവും കൂടിയ വിലയായ 64,480 രൂപ ഫെബ്രുവരി 11നും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:GoldGold Price
    News Summary - Gold price rises again today; An increase of 240 rupees
