സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു; 49,000ത്തിന് താഴെ

Posted Ondate_range 26 March 2024 6:28 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 March 2024 6:28 AM GMT
സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു; 49,000ത്തിന് താഴെtext_fields
News Summary - Gold price kerala
കോഴിക്കോട്: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവിലയിൽ നേരിയ കുറവ്. ഇന്ന് പവന് 80 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 48,920 രൂപയായി. ഗ്രാമിന് 10 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 6115 ആയി. ഇന്നലെ 49,000 ആയിരുന്നു പവൻ വില.
മാർച്ച് മാസം സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വലിയ വർധനവാണുണ്ടായത്. മാർച്ച് ഒന്നിന് 46,320 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. 20 ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 3120 രൂപ വർധിച്ചു. മാർച്ച് 21ലെ 49,440 രൂപയാണ് ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന വില.
