Madhyamam
    സ്വർണവില കൂടി
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2026 12:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2026 12:04 PM IST

    സ്വർണവില കൂടി

    Gold rate
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്ന് സ്വർണവില കൂടി. ഗ്രാമിന് 65 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,885 രൂപയും പവന് 520 രൂപ കൂടി 1,19,080 രൂപയുമാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. 18 കാരറ്റിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 60 രൂപ കൂടി 12285 രൂപയായി.

    അഞ്ചുദിവസം തുടർച്ചയായി ഇടിഞ്ഞ സ്വർണവില രണ്ടുദിവസത്തെ ഇടവേളക്ക് ശേഷം ഇന്നലെ വീണ്ടും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 180 രൂപയും പവന് 1460 രൂപയുമാണ് ഇന്നലെ കുറഞ്ഞത്. 1,18,560 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില.

    മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 126920 (Highest of Month)

    2. 1,24,520 (രാവിലെ)

    1,25,040 (ഉച്ച)

    3. 1,24,680

    3. 122920

    4. 1,20,640

    5. 1,19,920

    1,19,440

    6. 1,18,880 (രാവിലെ)

    1,18,160(ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം Lowest of Month))

    7. 1,20,000

    8. 1,20,000

    9. 1,18,560

    10. 1,19,080

    ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 1,17,760 രൂപ

    2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)

    3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)

    4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)

    5. 1,13,240 രൂപ

    6. 1,11,720 രൂപ

    7. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    8. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    9. 1,16,480 രൂപ (Morning) 1,15,800 രൂപ (Evening)

    10. 1,15,800 രൂപ (Morning) 1,16,440 രൂപ (Evening)

    11. 116,240 രൂപ (രാവിലെ), 117040 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    12. 1,16,160 രൂപ

    13. 1,14,240 രൂപ

    14. 1,15,680 രൂപ

    16. 1,14,720 രൂപ

    17. 1,13,600 (Morning) 1,13,080 (evening)

    18. 1,13,080 രൂപ

    19. 1,14,760 രൂപ, 115320 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    20. 1,14,520 രൂപ, 115400 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    21. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    22. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    23. 1,18,320 രൂപ

    24. 1,18,640 രൂപ

    25. 1,18,720 രൂപ

    26. 1,18,560 (Morning)

    1,18,080 (evening)

    27. 1,18,480

    28. 1,20,800

