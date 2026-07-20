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    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightMarketchevron_rightകുതിപ്പ് തുടർന്ന്...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2026 11:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2026 11:48 AM IST

    കുതിപ്പ് തുടർന്ന് സ്വർണ വിപണി

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    കോഴിക്കോട്: തുടർച്ചയായ തിരിച്ചടികൾക്കുശേഷം സ്വർണവിപണിയിൽ കുതിപ്പ് തുടരുന്നു. ഇന്ന് വിപണി ആരംഭിച്ചപ്പോൾ ഗ്രാമിന് 15 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 1,350 രൂപയായി. ഇതനുസരിച്ച് ഒരു പവന് 10,800 രൂപയായി. (കുറിപ്പ്: താങ്കൾ നൽകിയ കണക്കുകളിൽ പൊരുത്തക്കേടുള്ളതായി കാണുന്നു. 1 ഗ്രാം = 1,350 രൂപയാണെങ്കിൽ 8 ഗ്രാമിന് 10,800 രൂപയാണ് വരുന്നത്. ദയവായി തുക പരിശോധിക്കുക).

    ഇന്ന് വിപണി ആരംഭിച്ചപ്പോൾ 22 കാരറ്റ് സ്വർണം പവന് 120 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്. 18 കാരറ്റ് സ്വർണത്തിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 864.40 രൂപയാണ് വില. ശനിയാഴ്ച ഒരു പവന് 560 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 1,05,080 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 70 രൂപ കുറയുകയാണ് ചെയ്തത്; അന്ന് വില 1,04,520 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു.

    ജൂലൈയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    01: 1,03,240 (Lowest of Month)

    01: 104320 (Evening)

    02: 1,05,440 (Morning)

    02: 1,06,800 (Evening)

    03: 1,07,800

    04: 1,07,600 (Morning)

    06: 1,07,520 (Morning)

    07: 1,06,520

    08: 1,05,960 (Morning)

    08: 1,04,960 (After noon)

    09: 1,05,040 (Morning)

    09: 1,05,920 (After noon)

    10: 1,06,200

    11: 105840

    12: 105840

    13: 104800

    14: 1,04,720

    15: 1,05,280

    16: 1,05,080 (Morning)

    17: 1,04,520

    18: 1,05,080

    20: 1,05,200

    ജൂണിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1: 1,14,560

    2: 1,14,560

    3: 1,14,560

    4: 1,14,480

    5: 1,14,200

    6: 112000

    7: 112000

    8: 1,11,240

    9: 1,12,320

    10: 10,09,160

    10: 108360

    11: 1,06,800

    12: 1,08,960

    13: 1,09,320

    14: 1,09,320

    15: 1,11,120

    16: 1,11,000

    17: 1,10,800

    18: 1,09,640

    19: 1,06,960

    20: 107120

    21: 107120

    22: 107440 ( Morning)

    22: 108520 (Evening)

    23: 1,07,000 ( Morning)

    23: 1,06,040 (Evening)

    24: 1,05,840 ( Morning)

    24: 1,04,800 (Evening)

    25: 1,02,760 (Lowest of Month)

    25: 1,03,640 (Evening)

    26: 1,03,840 (Morning)

    26: 1,04,680 (Evening)

    27: 1,05,560 (Morning)

    28: 1,05,560

    29: 1,04,880 (Morning)

    29: 1,04,080 (Evening)

    30: 1,02,760 (Lowest of Month)

    30: 1,04,160

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    TAGS:Price riseMarket newsGoldGold Market
    News Summary - Gold price increased
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