Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 5:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 5:50 AM GMT

    സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും വർധന

    gold price
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ടാം ദിവസവും സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വർധന. 160 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് പവൻ വില 53,480 രൂപയിലെത്തി. ഗ്രാമിന് 20 രൂപ കൂടി 6,685 രൂപയിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.

    ഇന്നലെ 53,320 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്‍റെ വില. ഈ മാസത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടി വിലയായ 55,120 രൂപ മേയ് 20നും ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയായ 52,440 രൂപ മേയ് 1നും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ മാര്‍ച്ച് 29നാണ് ആദ്യമായി സ്വര്‍ണവില 50,000 കടന്നത്.

    GoldGold price
    News Summary - Gold price increase again in kerala Market
