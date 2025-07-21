Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2025 10:40 AM IST

    സ്വർണവില ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന വിലയിൽ

    സ്വർണവില ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന വിലയിൽ
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണ വില വീണ്ടും കൂടി ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന നിലയില്‍. പവന് 80 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതോടെ ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില 73,440 രൂപയായി ഉയര്‍ന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 10 രൂപയാണ് വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. 9180 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു ഗ്രാം സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില.

    നിലവിൽ ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന നിരക്കിലാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണവ്യാപാരം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. ഈ മാസത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കത്തില്‍ 72,160 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില. രണ്ടാഴ്ചക്കിടെ 1400 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്.

