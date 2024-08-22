3000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Aug 2024 5:22 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Aug 2024 5:22 PM GMT
3000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 3000 crore debenture issued in kerala govt
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ധനശേഖരണാർഥം 3000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു. ഇതിനുള്ള ലേലം ആഗസ്റ്റ് 27ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും. ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും വിശദാംശങ്ങളും ധനവകുപ്പ് വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ (www.finance.kerala.gov.in).
