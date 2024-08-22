Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightMarketchevron_right3000 കോടിയുടെ...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 5:22 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 5:22 PM GMT

    3000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    3000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ധനശേഖരണാർഥം 3000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു. ഇതിനുള്ള ലേലം ആഗസ്റ്റ് 27ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും. ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും വിശദാംശങ്ങളും ധനവകുപ്പ് വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിൽ (www.finance.kerala.gov.in).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:debenturekerala govt
    News Summary - 3000 crore debenture issued in kerala govt
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick