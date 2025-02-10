Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Finance
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 12:18 PM IST

    രൂപയുടെ റെക്കോഡ് കൂപ്പുകുത്തൽ: ഇടിഞ്ഞത് 45 പൈസ

    rupee down 98797
    കൊച്ചി: ഡോളറിന് എതിരായ വിനിമയത്തില്‍ റെക്കോഡ് വീഴ്ചയിലേക്ക് കൂപ്പു കുത്തി രൂപ.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വ്യാപാരം തുടങ്ങിയപ്പോൾ 45 പൈസയുടെ ഇടിവാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 87.95 ആണ് നിലവില്‍ ഡോളറിനെതിരെ രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം.

    ആഗോള വിപണിയില്‍ ഡോളര്‍ കരുത്താര്‍ജിച്ചതാണ് രൂപക്കു തിരിച്ചടിയായത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വിനിമയം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ ഡോളറിനെതിരെ രൂപ ഒമ്പതു പൈസയുടെ നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കിയിരുന്നു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വ്യാപാരം തുടങ്ങിയപ്പോള്‍ തന്നെ 45 പൈസയുടെ ഇടിവിലേക്കു വീണു.

    TAGS:Indian RupeeExchange Rate
    News Summary - Rupee hits record low: 45 paise fall
