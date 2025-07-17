Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 July 2025
17 July 2025
കേരളം 1000 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala is borrowing Rs 1,000 crore
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനം 1000 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നു. വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായാണ് കടമെടുക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക ഭാഷ്യം. ഇതു സംബന്ധിച്ച കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു. ഇതിനായുള്ള ലേലം ജൂലൈ 22ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും.
ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും വിശദാംശങ്ങളും ധനവകുപ്പിന്റെ വെബ്സൈറ്റായ www.finance.kerala.gov.in ലുണ്ട്.
