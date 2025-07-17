Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightFinancechevron_rightകേരളം 1000 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ...
    Finance
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2025 10:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2025 10:59 PM IST

    കേരളം 1000 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ കൂ​ടി ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കേരളം 1000 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ കൂ​ടി ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: സം​സ്ഥാ​നം 1000 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ കൂ​ടി ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു. വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ്‌ ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ്‌ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ഭാ​ഷ്യം. ഇ​തു സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ക​ട​പ്പ​ത്രം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ലേ​ലം ജൂ​ലൈ 22ന് ​റി​സ​ർ​വ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ മും​ബൈ ഫോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ഇ-​കു​ബേ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം വ​ഴി ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ലേ​ലം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​ന​വും വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ധ​ന​വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റാ​യ www.finance.kerala.gov.in ലു​ണ്ട്‌.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:borrowdebtKerala NewsFinance News
    News Summary - Kerala is borrowing Rs 1,000 crore
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X