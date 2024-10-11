Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Finance
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 5:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 5:14 PM GMT

    ഇന്ത്യൻ രൂ​പ റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് ഇടിവിൽ; ഡോളറിന് 84.09 രൂപ, ദിർഹത്തിന് 22.87

    Indian Rupee
    മും​ബൈ: ഡോ​ള​റി​നെ​തി​രെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ മൂ​ല്യം റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച 11 പൈ​സ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ് 84.09 രൂ​പ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി.

    പ​ശ്ചി​മേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ണ്ണ​വി​ല ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​തും ഓ​ഹ​രി വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശ​നി​ക്ഷേ​പ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ പ​ണം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണ് രൂ​പ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​യാ​യ​ത്.



    News Summary - INR nears record low after brekaing above 84 per US dollar mark
