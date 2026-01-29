Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightFinancechevron_rightആശാവർക്കർമാരുടെ വേതനം...
    Finance
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 8:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 9:31 AM IST

    ആശാവർക്കർമാരുടെ വേതനം വർധിപ്പിച്ചു; ബജറ്റ് പ്രസംഗത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്രത്തെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമർശിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി -LIVE UPDATES

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആശാവർക്കർമാരുടെ വേതനം വർധിപ്പിച്ചു; ബജറ്റ് പ്രസംഗത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്രത്തെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമർശിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി -LIVE UPDATES
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: രണ്ടാം പിണറായി വിജയൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ അവസാന ബജറ്റിനായി കാതോർത്ത് കേരളം. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മാസങ്ങൾ മാത്രം ശേഷിക്കെ ജനപ്രിയ പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങൾ ബജറ്റിൽ ഇടംപിടിക്കുമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാണ്. പ്രായോഗിക നിർദേശങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി നവകേരളം കെട്ടിപ്പടുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നിർദേശങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നതായിരിക്കും ബജറ്റെന്ന സൂചനകൾ ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ ബാലഗോപാൽ നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    LIVE UPDATES

    Show Full Article

    Live Updates

    2026-01-29 03:17:55
    >Load More
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ldf governmentKN BalagopalKerala Budget 2026
    News Summary - Finance minister present Last budget of Current government
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X