ആശാവർക്കർമാരുടെ വേതനം വർധിപ്പിച്ചു; ബജറ്റ് പ്രസംഗത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്രത്തെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമർശിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി -LIVE UPDATES

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 8:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 9:31 AM IST
ആശാവർക്കർമാരുടെ വേതനം വർധിപ്പിച്ചു; ബജറ്റ് പ്രസംഗത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്രത്തെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമർശിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി -LIVE UPDATEStext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Finance minister present Last budget of Current government
Listen to this Article
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: രണ്ടാം പിണറായി വിജയൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ അവസാന ബജറ്റിനായി കാതോർത്ത് കേരളം. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മാസങ്ങൾ മാത്രം ശേഷിക്കെ ജനപ്രിയ പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങൾ ബജറ്റിൽ ഇടംപിടിക്കുമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാണ്. പ്രായോഗിക നിർദേശങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി നവകേരളം കെട്ടിപ്പടുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നിർദേശങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നതായിരിക്കും ബജറ്റെന്ന സൂചനകൾ ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ ബാലഗോപാൽ നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates
2026-01-29 03:17:55
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story