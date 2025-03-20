Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Biz News
    Posted On
    20 March 2025 10:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 March 2025 10:39 PM IST

    സംസ്ഥാനം വീണ്ടും കടമെടുക്കുന്നു; 990 കോടി

    kerala secretariat
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: സം​സ്ഥാ​നം വീ​ണ്ടും ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു. ഇ​ക്കു​റി 990 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ്‌ ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്‌. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ക​സ​ന ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ധ​ന​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണാ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​ണ്‌ ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ്‌ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ഭാ​ഷ്യം. ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ക​ട​പ്പ​ത്രം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ലേ​ലം ഈ​മാ​സം 25ന് ​റി​സ​ർ​വ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ മും​ബൈ ഫോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ഇ-​കു​ബേ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം വ​ഴി ന​ട​ക്കും. ലേ​ലം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​നും വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ധ​ന​വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റ് www.finance.kerala.gov.in സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക.

    kerala govt borrowing
    News Summary - The kerala state is borrowing again; 990 crores
