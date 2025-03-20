സംസ്ഥാനം വീണ്ടും കടമെടുക്കുന്നു; 990 കോടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 March 2025 10:39 PM IST
20 March 2025 10:39 PM IST
സംസ്ഥാനം വീണ്ടും കടമെടുക്കുന്നു; 990 കോടിtext_fields
News Summary - The kerala state is borrowing again; 990 crores
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനം വീണ്ടും കടമെടുക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നു. ഇക്കുറി 990 കോടി രൂപയാണ് കടമെടുക്കുന്നത്. സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ധനശേഖരണാർഥമാണ് കടമെടുക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക ഭാഷ്യം. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.
ഇതിനായുള്ള ലേലം ഈമാസം 25ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും. ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനത്തിനും വിശദാംശങ്ങൾക്കും ധനവകുപ്പിന്റെ വെബ്സൈറ്റ് www.finance.kerala.gov.in സന്ദർശിക്കുക.
