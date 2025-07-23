Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 23 July 2025 10:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2025 10:31 PM IST

    സപ്ലൈകോയിൽ ജൂലൈ 31 വരെ പ്രത്യേക വിലക്കുറവ്

    Supplyco
    കൊ​ച്ചി: ഓ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി സ​പ്ലൈ​കോ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ശാ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വ്. ഹാ​പ്പി അ​വേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ 31 വ​രെ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ ര​ണ്ടു​ മു​ത​ൽ നാ​ലു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത സ​ബ്സി​ഡി ഇ​ത​ര ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ 10 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ​വ​രെ വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വ് ല​ഭി​ക്കും. അ​രി, എ​ണ്ണ, സോ​പ്പ്, ശ​ർ​ക്ക​ര, ആ​ട്ട, റ​വ, മൈ​ദ, ഡി​റ്റ​ർ​ജ​ന്റു​ക​ൾ, ടൂ​ത്ത് പേ​സ്റ്റ്, സാ​നി​റ്റ​റി നാ​പ്കി​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ക്ക്​ അ​ധി​ക വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:SUPPLYCODiscountBusiness NewsHappy Hours
    News Summary - Special discount on Supplycoil till July 31st
