Madhyamam
    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 11:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 11:14 PM IST

    കൂട്ട പിരിച്ചുവിടലിന് ഒരുങ്ങി മെറ്റ; തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​കുക 3600 പേ​ർ​ക്ക്

    Meta mass layoff
    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: ഫേ​സ്ബു​ക്ക്, വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ്, ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ മാ​തൃ ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ മെ​റ്റ ആ​ഗോ​ള വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി അ​ഞ്ചു ശ​ത​മാ​നം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്നു. 72,000 ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ള്ള മെ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ ഇ​തോ​ടെ 3600 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​കും.

    TAGS:Metamass layofflose jobs
    News Summary - Meta prepares for mass layoff; 3600 people will lose their jobs
