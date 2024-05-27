Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 8:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 8:27 AM GMT

    വീണ്ടും കുതിക്കാൻ സ്വർണം? ഇന്ന് വർധിച്ചത് പവന് 200 രൂപ

    വീണ്ടും കുതിക്കാൻ സ്വർണം? ഇന്ന് വർധിച്ചത് പവന് 200 രൂപ
    കോഴിക്കോട്: ചെറിയ ഇടവേളക്ക് ശേഷം സ്വർണവിലയിൽ ഇന്ന് വർധനവ്. പവന് 200 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 53,320 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. 6665 രൂപയാണ് ഗ്രാമിന് വില.

    മേയ് 20ന് സ്വർണവില സർവകാല റെക്കോഡായ 55,120 രൂപയിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെ തുടർച്ചയായി വില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഒരാഴ്ചക്കിടെ 2000 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 53,120 രൂപയിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. ഇതിനൊടുവിലാണ് ഇന്ന് വീണ്ടും വർധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    മേയ് ഒന്നിന് 52,440 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. കഴിഞ്ഞ മാര്‍ച്ച് 29നാണ് ആദ്യമായി സ്വര്‍ണവില 50,000 കടന്നത്.

