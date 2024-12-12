Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Biz News
    Biz News
    Posted On
    12 Dec 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    12 Dec 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല

    gold 89798
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവില മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടരുന്നു. പവന് 58,280 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 7285 രൂപയുമാണ് വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന നിലയിലാണ് നിലവിൽ സ്വർണവില.

    ഡിസംബർ ഒന്നിന് 57,200 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. ഇത് 56,720 വരെ താഴ്ന്ന ശേഷമാണ് വീണ്ടും ഉയർന്നത്.

    ഡിസംബറിലെ സ്വർണവില

    തിയതിവില

    1-ഡിസംബർ

    57,200

    2-ഡിസംബർ

    56,720 (ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വില)

    3-ഡിസംബർ

    57,040

    4-ഡിസംബർ

    57,040

    5-ഡിസംബർ

    57,120

    6-ഡിസംബർ

    56,920

    7-ഡിസംബർ

    56,920

    8-ഡിസംബർ

    56,920

    9-ഡിസംബർ

    57,040

    10-ഡിസംബർ

    57,640

    11-ഡിസംബർ

    58,280 (ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന വില)

    12-ഡിസംബർ

    58,280 (ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന വില)

