സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Dec 2024 5:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Dec 2024 5:09 AM GMT
സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kerala gold price updates
കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവില മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടരുന്നു. പവന് 58,280 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 7285 രൂപയുമാണ് വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന നിലയിലാണ് നിലവിൽ സ്വർണവില.
ഡിസംബർ ഒന്നിന് 57,200 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. ഇത് 56,720 വരെ താഴ്ന്ന ശേഷമാണ് വീണ്ടും ഉയർന്നത്.
ഡിസംബറിലെ സ്വർണവില
|തിയതി
|വില
1-ഡിസംബർ
57,200
2-ഡിസംബർ
56,720 (ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വില)
3-ഡിസംബർ
57,040
4-ഡിസംബർ
57,040
5-ഡിസംബർ
57,120
6-ഡിസംബർ
56,920
7-ഡിസംബർ
56,920
8-ഡിസംബർ
56,920
9-ഡിസംബർ
57,040
10-ഡിസംബർ
57,640
11-ഡിസംബർ
58,280 (ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന വില)
12-ഡിസംബർ
58,280 (ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന വില)
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story