Madhyamam
    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2024 11:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2024 11:48 AM GMT

    അയോധ്യയില്‍ കല്യാണ്‍ ജൂവലേഴ്‌സിന്‍റെ 250മത് ഷോറൂം പ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചു

    Kalyan Jewellers
    ലക്നോ: ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ അയോധ്യയില്‍ കല്യാണ്‍ ജൂവലേഴ്‌സിന്‍റെ 250മത് ഷോറൂം പ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചു. കല്യാണ്‍ ജൂവലേഴ്‌സിന്‍റെ ബ്രാന്‍ഡ് അംബാസിഡർ അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്‍ ഷോറൂം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. രാജേഷ് കല്യാണരാമൻ, ടി.എസ്. ബലരാമൻ, ടി.എസ്. അനന്തരാമൻ, ടി.എസ്. കല്യാണരാമന്‍, ടി.എസ്. പട്ടാഭിരാമൻ, രമേശ് കല്യാണരാമൻ, ടി.എസ്. രാമചന്ദ്രൻ, ആർ. കാർത്തിക് എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    TAGS:Kalyan Jewellers
    News Summary - Kalyan Jeweller's 250th showroom has started operations in Ayodhya
