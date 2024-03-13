Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2024 5:25 AM GMT

    ഫി​ൻ​പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ങ് റി​ഫ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ം ആരം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ഫി​ൻ​പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ങ് റി​ഫ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ം ആരം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ഫി​ൻ​പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് റി​ഫ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചപ്പോൾ


    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ങ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ഫി​ൻ​പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് റി​ഫ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ക​മ്പ​നി സ്പോ​ൺ​സ​ർ ത​ലാ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ങ്, അ​ഷ്വ​റ​ൻ​സ്, ക​ൺ​സ​ൽ​ട്ട​ൻ​സി, ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഫി​ൻ​പാ​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഹെ​ഡ് അ​ന​സ് മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഫി​ൻ​പാ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട്ണ​ർ ഫ​സ​ൽ പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര, സീ​നി​യ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ്‌ ഇ​ജാ​സ് മൂ​ഴി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ൻ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, ശി​ഫ ക​ല്ല​ടി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:business nwsmanama.
    News Summary - Finpal Accounting In Ref Action started
