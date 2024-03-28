Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 March 2024 5:04 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 March 2024 5:04 AM GMT
അമേരിക്കൻ ടൂറിസ്റ്റർ സ്കൂൾ ബാഗുകൾക്ക് 50% ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 50% discount on American Tourister School Bags
മനാമ: അമേരിക്കൻ ടൂറിസ്റ്റർ അധ്യയന വർഷാരംഭത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വമ്പൻ ഓഫറുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സ്കൂൾ ബാഗുകൾക്ക് 50% ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
മനാമ: അമേരിക്കൻ ടൂറിസ്റ്റർ അധ്യയന വർഷാരംഭത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വമ്പൻ ഓഫറുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സ്കൂൾ ബാഗുകൾക്ക് 50% ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
ഓഫർ അൽ ഹവാജ് സൽമാനിയ ബ്രാഞ്ചിൽ മാത്രമാണ് ലഭ്യം. ഏപ്രിൽ രണ്ടു വരെ രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതു മുതൽ വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നുവരെയും രാത്രി എട്ടു മുതൽ 11 വരെയും ഓഫർ ലഭ്യമാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story