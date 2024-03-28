Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2024 5:04 AM GMT

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ടൂ​റി​സ്റ്റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബാ​ഗു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 50% ഡി​സ്‌​കൗ​ണ്ട്

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ടൂ​റി​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷാ​രം​ഭ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വ​മ്പ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ​റു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ൾ ബാ​ഗു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 50% ഡി​സ്‌​കൗ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഓ​ഫ​ർ അ​ൽ ഹ​വാ​ജ് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ല​ഭ്യം. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു വ​രെ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ​യും രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ​യും ഓ​ഫ​ർ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:discount salebusiness nws
