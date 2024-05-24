Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightBiz Newschevron_rightഇൻഡിഗോക്ക് 1,895 കോടി...
    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT

    ഇൻഡിഗോക്ക് 1,895 കോടി ലാഭം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇൻഡിഗോക്ക് 1,895 കോടി ലാഭം
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ എ​യ​ർ​ലൈ​നാ​യ ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ​ക്ക് ജ​നു​വ​രി-​മാ​ർ​ച്ച് കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ (നാ​ലാം പാ​ദം) നി​കു​തി ക​ഴി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ലാ​ഭം 1,894.8 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ഇ​തേ കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ (919.2 കോ​ടി) ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യി​ല​ധി​ക​മാ​ണ് വ​ർ​ധ​ന. ഇ​തേ കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ലെ ആ​കെ വ​രു​മാ​നം 14,600.1 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 18,505.1 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി സി.​ഇ.​ഒ പീ​റ്റ​ർ എ​ൽ​ബേ​ഴ്സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി, പാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നെ​ടു​ത്ത 13 എ​ണ്ണം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 367 വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ർ​വി​സി​നാ​യി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:IndiGoprofit
    News Summary - 1,895 crore profit for IndiGo
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick