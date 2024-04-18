സംസ്ഥാന വികസനത്തിന് 1000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം ഇറക്കുന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2024 5:02 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2024 5:10 PM GMT
സംസ്ഥാന വികസനത്തിന് 1000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം ഇറക്കുന്നുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 1000 crore debentures issue by Kerala Goverment
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാന വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ധനശേഖരണാർഥം 1000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം ഇറക്കുന്നു. ഇതിന്റെ ലേലം ഏപ്രിൽ 23ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും.
ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും (നമ്പർ: എസ്.എസ്-1/211/2024-ഫിൻ. തീയതി 18.04.2024) വിശദാംശങ്ങളും വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ www.finance.kerala.gov.in
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story