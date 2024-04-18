Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightBiz Newschevron_rightസംസ്ഥാന വികസനത്തിന്...
    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 5:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 5:10 PM GMT

    സംസ്ഥാന വികസനത്തിന് 1000 കോടിയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം ഇറക്കുന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    debentures
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാന വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ധനശേഖരണാർഥം 1000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം ഇറക്കുന്നു. ഇതിന്‍റെ ലേലം ഏപ്രിൽ 23ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും.

    ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും (നമ്പർ: എസ്.എസ്-1/211/2024-ഫിൻ. തീയതി 18.04.2024) വിശദാംശങ്ങളും വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ www.finance.kerala.gov.in

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:debenturesKerala Governemt
    News Summary - 1000 crore debentures issue by Kerala Goverment
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X