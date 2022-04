ഒരു ചെടിയിൽ 1269 തക്കാളികൾ; ഗിന്നസ് ബുക്കിൽ ഇടം നേടി കർഷകൻ

Giant sunflower alert! 🌻 I think that's about as far as it's likely to go? The 4 year old said he wanted a giant one...



21ft 3 over the curve to tip of sepal. Just shy of 20ft in absolute terms. @TobyBuckland @TheMontyDon @frostatwork #GardenersWorld @HertsMercury #GrowHappy pic.twitter.com/HQrhYmAMgO