ഇസ്രായേലിനെതിരെ കാലിഫോർണിയ നിയമസഭയിൽ ജൂതപ്രതിഷേധം: ‘ഗസ്സ കൂട്ടക്കൊലക്ക് യു.എസ് പണം നൽകരുത്’

കാലിഫോർണിയ: ഗസ്സയിൽ കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളെയടക്കം കൂട്ടക്കൊല നടത്തുന്ന ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ കിരാതനീക്കത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധവുമായി അമേരിക്കയിലെ കാലിഫോർണിയയിൽ ജൂതമത വിശ്വാസികളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധം. കാലിഫോർണിയ നിയമസഭ സമ്മേളനം നടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ കറുത്ത കുപ്പായം ധരിച്ച് നിയമസഭ ഗാലറിയിൽ എത്തിയ 300ഓളം പേരാണ് പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചത്.

BREAKING: Over 300 Jews and allies are peacefully calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and have shut down all California State legislative proceedings, demanding that CA end its support for Israel's genocide of Palestinians. #CeasefireNOW

📸: @movementphotog pic.twitter.com/OXQclhPrEH — Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area (@JVPBayArea) January 3, 2024

ഫ്രീ ഫലസ്തീൻ, ഉടൻ ​വെടിനിർത്തുക, ഞങ്ങളുടെ പേരിൽ കൂട്ടക്കൊല നടത്തരുത് തുടങ്ങിയ മുദ്രാവാക്യങ്ങൾ അച്ചടിച്ച കുപ്പായങ്ങളാണ് പ്രതിഷേധക്കാർ ധരിച്ചിരുന്നത്. മുകളിലെ ഗാലറിയിൽനിന്ന് സാമാജികരുടെ ചേംബറിനന് നേരെ ഫലസ്തീൻ അനുകൂല, ഇസ്രായേൽ വിരുദ്ധ ബാനറുകൾ പ്രദർശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഗസ്സ കൂട്ടക്കൊലക്ക് യു.എസ് പണം നൽകരുതെന്നും ഞങ്ങളുടെ പേരിൽ കൂട്ടക്കൊല നടത്തരുതെന്നും എഴുതിയ ബാനറുകളാണ് ഇവർ തൂക്കിയത്.

Just now — pro-Palestinian protestors in the California Assembly gallery interrupt the first floor session with calls for a ceasefire, forcing them to end early. @CASpeakerRivas and others leave the chamber. pic.twitter.com/Mlou6P7wBN — Lara Korte (@lara_korte) January 3, 2024

നിയമസഭ സമ്മേളനം തുടങ്ങിയ ഉടൻ ‘ഫ്രീ ഫലസ്തീൻ, നോട്ട് ഇൻ ഔർ നെയിം, ലെറ്റ് ഗസ്സ ലിവ്’ എന്നീ വരികളടങ്ങിയ പ്രതിഷേധഗാനം കൂട്ടത്തോടെ ആലപിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ നിമിഷങ്ങൾക്കകം നിയമസഭ സമ്മേളനം നിർത്തിവച്ചു. സഭ ഇന്ന് പിരിയുന്നതായും നാളെ സമ്മേളിക്കുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

Gaza action on Assembly floor sends house into recess pic.twitter.com/Wxjno70sZn — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 3, 2024

ഇതേത്തുടർന്ന് സഭാംഗങ്ങൾ ഇരിപ്പിടം വിട്ടുപോയതായി അസോസിയേറ്റഡ് പ്രസ് വാർത്താ ഏജൻസി റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ചേമ്പറിലെ ലൈറ്റുകൾ ഓഫ് ചെയ്തതോടെ പ്രതിഷേധക്കാർ ഫോണിലെ ഫ്ലാഷ്ലൈറ്റുകൾ ഉയർത്തി പ്രതിഷേധ ഗാനം തുടർന്നു. “ഞങ്ങൾ കാലിഫോർണിയക്കാരായ ജൂതന്മാരാണ്. അസംബ്ലി അംഗങ്ങളേ, വെടിനിർത്തൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് നിങ്ങളും ഞങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം ചേരൂ...” പ്രതിഷേധക്കാർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

They’ve cut the lights — demonstrators appear unfazed pic.twitter.com/rkWO7hxtEA — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 3, 2024





Opening day of session at the California State Capitol on hold due to protestors. pic.twitter.com/Bee8Lw5Vi9 — Frank Erb (@frankerb1) January 3, 2024