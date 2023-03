യുക്രെയ്ൻ നഗരത്തിലൂടെ കാറോടിച്ച് പുടിൻ; അപ്രതീക്ഷിത സന്ദർശനം

Thank you for the victory! : Residents of Mariupol welcomed and thanked President Vladimir Putin



Man: I didn't expect that! Can I say hello to you? We've only seen you on TV!

Putin: Well, we have to start getting to know each other better! Do you live here?

Man: Yes, we live… https://t.co/1v6XrNYVxc pic.twitter.com/StjGlu6oyU