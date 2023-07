‘മോദിയുടെ പ്രസംഗം ബ്രില്യന്റായിരുന്നു, അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കവിളുകൾ തുടുത്തു’

Reporter: What did u like about PM Modi’s speech?

Sanghan: It was a brilliant speech and I am very touched. I am crying. It was a lovely speech

Reporter: Kya sabse acha laga, kaun si baat touch kar gayi

Sanghan: I think hamein yeh touch kiya ki Modi Ji ka face glow kar raha tha pic.twitter.com/b3S4hSgIJZ