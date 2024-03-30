വെസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്കിൽ ഫലസ്തീനി ബാലനെ ഇസ്രായേൽ വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്നു

വെസ്റ്റ്ബാങ്ക്: അർധരാത്രി വെസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്കിലെ വീടുകളിലേക്ക് ഇരച്ചുകയറിയ ഇസ്രായേൽ അധിനിവേശ സേന 13കാര​നെ ​വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്നു. ജെനിൻ അഭയാർഥി ക്യാമ്പിന് തെക്ക് ഖബതിയയിലെ മുഅ്ത്തസിം നബീൽ അബൂ ആബിദ് എന്ന കുട്ടി​യെ ആണ് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. നെഞ്ചിൽ വെടിയേറ്റ മുഅ്ത്തസിം ജെനിനിലെ അൽ-റാസി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരണത്തിന് കീഴടങ്ങി.

ഇസ്രായേൽ സേന നടത്തിയ അക്രമത്തിൽ മറ്റ് രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായും ഫലസ്തീൻ വാർത്താ ഏജൻസിയായ വഫ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ഇതിൽ ഒരാളുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്. നിരവധി പേരെ ഇസ്രായേൽ സേന പിടിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുപോവുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

From inside Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin after the announcement of the martyrdom of the child Mutasim Nabil Abu Al-Abd by bullets of the terrorist occupation in the town of Coptic.

