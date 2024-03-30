Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 30 March 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 March 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    വെസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്കിൽ ഫലസ്തീനി ബാലനെ ഇസ്രായേൽ വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്നു

    വെസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്കിൽ ഫലസ്തീനി ബാലനെ ഇസ്രായേൽ വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്നു
    വെസ്റ്റ്ബാങ്ക്: അർധരാത്രി വെസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്കിലെ വീടുകളിലേക്ക് ഇരച്ചുകയറിയ ഇസ്രായേൽ അധിനിവേശ സേന 13കാര​നെ ​വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്നു. ജെനിൻ അഭയാർഥി ക്യാമ്പിന് തെക്ക് ഖബതിയയിലെ മുഅ്ത്തസിം നബീൽ അബൂ ആബിദ് എന്ന കുട്ടി​യെ ആണ് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. നെഞ്ചിൽ വെടിയേറ്റ മുഅ്ത്തസിം ജെനിനിലെ അൽ-റാസി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരണത്തിന് കീഴടങ്ങി.

    ഇസ്രായേൽ സേന നടത്തിയ അക്രമത്തിൽ മറ്റ് രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായും ഫലസ്തീൻ വാർത്താ ഏജൻസിയായ വഫ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ഇതിൽ ഒരാളുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്. നിരവധി പേരെ ഇസ്രായേൽ സേന പിടിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുപോവുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഇന്നലെ അർധരാത്രിയും ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെയുമായി സാധാരണ വാഹ്നങ്ങളിലാണ് അധിനിവേശ സേനയുടെ സ്​പെഷൽ ഫോഴ്സ് വെസ്റ്റ്ബാങ്കിൽ ഇരച്ചുകയറിയത്. വീടുകളുടെയും കെട്ടിടങ്ങളുടെയും മുകളിൽ കയറിയ പട്ടാളക്കാർ തുരുതുരെ വെടിയുതിർത്തു. നിരവധി വീടുകൾ കൊള്ളയടിക്കുകയും വീട്ടുകാരെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോവുകയും ചെയ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:PalestineIsraelIsrael Palestine Conflict
