If you’re searching for that one person who will change your life forever, look in the mirror. If you’re searching for that one thing, that one trick or that one secret that will give you the life you want, stop and instead look into the mirror. At a very young age, my mother asked me to look in the mirror at the time when I needed to change myself. ‘You are the only person who can create the life you want. It’s not anyone’s responsibility. It’s yours.’ She used to say. Some people live by this principle. But the reality is that most people don’t take this responsibility.

These are the same people who spend more on screen than they do on their personal development. They spend more time complaining about reasons they can’t succeed than they do working on the possibility that they succeed. Earl Nightingale has said, ‘We are all self-made. But only the successful will admit. We’re all self-made in our health, physical and fitness. But only the fit will admit it. We’re all self-made in the joy we experience every day. But only those who are happy will admit it.’



If you want to have a secure and better life, I’m not going to sit around and wait for the government to change the rules. I’m going to get out there and work for a better life. I’m going to learn what steps I can take, and I’m going to take those steps. I’ll climb until I get where I intend to go. It’s never easy. I work on myself, I learn more and I improve. I never give up, I grow stronger. And that new, improved, stronger version of me creates better results than the older version of me. Thereby, I find my way to creating the life I want. I’m the only person who can create the life I want. There is no one else that will ever want it as badly as I do. It’s up to me, alone and I wouldn’t have it any other way. If you are the one who talks to yourself in front of the mirror then, you’ll experience what happens to you, within a short period.

Classroom Activity

Ask the students to write down what feelings they had when they woke up in the morning. They may also given a chance to draw their expressions (emojis).