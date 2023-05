‘ദിവസവും 5000 രൂപ സമ്പാദിക്കാം’ ‘യൂട്യൂബിൽ ലൈക്കടിക്കുന്ന ജോലി’, ഓഫറിൽ വീണ ടെക്കിക്ക് നഷ്ടമായത് 42 ലക്ഷം

𝙎𝘾𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏:

Various users have been receiving Whatsapp messages regarding part-time jobs (that they didn't apply to) offering "𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺" for seemingly simple tasks on Youtube. 📱🤑



⚠️ ᴅᴏ ɴᴏᴛ ꜰᴀʟʟ ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇꜱᴇ ᴛᴀᴄᴛɪᴄꜱ. ꜱᴛᴀʏ ᴠɪɢɪʟᴀɴᴛ.… pic.twitter.com/I6g9hYfH5w