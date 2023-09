ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസിൽ വീണ്ടും സ്വർണം വെടിവെച്ചിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യ; 25 മീറ്റർ പിസ്റ്റൾ ഇനത്തിലാണ് മെഡൽ നേട്ടം

4th Gold Medal For Team Bharat 🇮🇳



🔫 Shooting : 🇮🇳 Women's 25m Pistol Team of Manu Bhaker , Esha Singh , Rhythm Sangwan Wins 🥇 Gold Medal With Score of 1759 .



➡️ 7th Medal in Shooting .



➡️ 16th Medal for Team Bharat 🇮🇳 .#Shooting | #AsianGames2023 | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/ReaLBtv0ex