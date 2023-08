വൻ ട്രാൻസ്ഫറുകളുമായി കളം നിറഞ്ഞ് അൽ ഹിലാൽ; മൊറോക്കൻ ഗോൾകീപ്പർ ബോണോയെ സ്വന്തമാക്കി

Yassine Bono to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents to be checked today for Moroccan GK who’s joining Saudi league on three year deal 🔵🇸🇦



Sevilla agreed €21m package deal with Al Hilal on Tuesday. Medical booked.



Next one to close after Neymar and Bono: Aleksandar Mitrović. pic.twitter.com/k6lFamC0Ma