‘ഫുട്ബാൾ കണ്ട എക്കാലത്തെയും മികച്ച താരം!’, മെസ്സിയെ പ്രകീർത്തിച്ച് ഹാലാൻഡ്

🚨🗣 Erling Haaland: "I've won it all but I'm only 23, so I want to win it all again. Messi is the best that has ever played, maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best.

I’m not thinking of Liverpool, just Copenhagen." Via @IanCheeseman. 🇳🇴🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/da1KDThKfK