സൗദി ലീഗിലും ഗോളുകൾ അടിച്ചുകൂട്ടി ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ; അപൂർവ റെക്കോഡിനരികെ; റോണോക്കൊപ്പം മത്സരിക്കാൻ മെസ്സിയുടെ സഹതാരവും

🐐@Cristiano about to set a major World Record !CR7 can be the first Footballer ever to win the 1st Division Top Scorer in 4⃣ Different Countries !!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸🇮🇹 Cristiano (+🇸🇦?)🇦🇷🇨🇴🇪🇸 Di Stéfano🇳🇱🇪🇸🇧🇷 Romário🇳🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸 Suárez🇨🇮🇷🇺🇨🇭 DoumbiaIf you know any others, please ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NIfZBgG4NV