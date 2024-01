സ്പാനിഷ് ലീഗിൽ ബാഴ്സക്കും റയലിനും തകർപ്പൻ ജയം

⚽️ Bellingham (57' pen)

⚽️ Vinicius Jr (67')

⚽️ Carvajal (90+9')



A goal and an assist from Jude Bellingham helped Real Madrid come back from 2-0 down against bottom side Almeria to win 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/90hMgnnmwY