ഒന്നൊന്നര തിരിച്ചുവരവ്! അവസാന മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ എണ്ണം പറഞ്ഞ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകൾ; ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോയുടെ അൽ നസ്ർ എ.എഫ്‌.സി ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ലീഗിലേക്ക്

❗️ Al-Nassr win it at the death!! They were in real danger of elimination but scored 3 goals from the 88th minute to complete a crucial comeback!FT 🇸🇦 Al-Nassr 4⃣-2⃣ Shabab Al-Ahli 🇦🇪✅ QUALIFIED for the AFC Champions League! pic.twitter.com/rTWKXVYgkY