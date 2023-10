ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസ്: കനോയിങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വെങ്കലം

🥉🚣‍♂️ Medal Alert 🚣‍♂️🥉



Huge cheers for Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam! 🙌🇮🇳.



The duo has clinched a well-deserved Bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m event with a timing of 3.53.329 at the #AsianGames2022! 🚣‍♂️



🇮🇳 Let's cheer out loud for our champs🥳#Cheer4India… pic.twitter.com/sYMxuCqHLL