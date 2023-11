1⃣1⃣ Matches

7⃣6⃣5⃣ Runs

6⃣ Fifties

3⃣ Hundreds 💯



A round of applause for the Player of the Tournament and the leading run-scorer of #CWC23 - Virat Kohli 👏👏#TeamIndia | #MenInBlue | #Final pic.twitter.com/PncstjqQPf