'ഫോമിലുള്ള സഞ്ജുവിനെ അവഗണിക്കുന്നത് ബി.സി.സി.ഐയുടെ വൃത്തികെട്ട രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കളി', ആരാധക പ്രതിഷേധം കനക്കുന്നു

No one utter a single word against Rishabh Pant even after 56 T20i failure. Sanju Samson is the only player who needs to prove every single game to get selected for the next even though he is very consistent played 6 T20i in 2022, 44.8Avg with 158.4SR. #INDvsPAK #PAKvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/etjINY960N