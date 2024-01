രഹാനെ ഗോൾഡൻ ഡക്ക്; മുംബൈയെ എറിഞ്ഞിട്ട് കേരളം; 251ന് പുറത്ത്

Sanju Samson is back keeping wickets for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. Kerala got off to a great start vs Mumbai, with Basil Thampi removing Jay Bista and Ajinkya Rahane off the very first two balls of Day 1. Mumbai 66/3 now at Thumba. #RanjiTrophy📸 By Kerala Cricket Association pic.twitter.com/MRFSxb1M0p