#WATCH : Mohammad Rizwan intentionally does this when there are Indians watching him. During T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan match he has offers ‘Namaz’ in ground during drink break. #MohammadRizwan #Pakistan #PAKvNED #namaz #INDVSPAK #icccricketworldcup2023 #ICCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/a0NAz4JvkZ