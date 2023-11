Records by Virat Kohli 🆚 New Zealand:



🔹 First to score 50 ODI centuries

🔸 80 international centuries

🔹 Fastest to 80 international centuries

🔸 Most runs in a World Cup edition

🔹 First to score 700+ runs in a World Cup edition

🔸 Most international centuries in wins

