വനിതാ ഹോക്കിയിൽ കിരീടമണിഞ്ഞ് ആടിപ്പാടി ഇന്ത്യൻ താരങ്ങളുടെ വരവ്; ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ -Video

Are you done with @FIFA World cup??

Here comes the real proud moment 👍👌👏

Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain yesterday. While we were busy cheering for Argentina.

So proud of our Daughters👌👍🇳🇪 pic.twitter.com/JtRyJ6wwcs