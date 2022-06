അവിശ്വസനീയം, അൻവർ...നിങ്ങളുടെ തിരിച്ചുവരവും ആ ഇടങ്കാലൻ ഹാഫ് വോളിയും

2' GOOAALLL!!



WHAT A START! 💪💪



Anwar Ali opens the scoresheet for India 🇮🇳 from Ashique's cross inside the box, which is deflected once but Anwar makes no mistake to slot it home!



IND 1️⃣-0️⃣ HKG #INDHKG ⚔️ #ACQ2023 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ORu3t0oZ9H