ദേ വന്നു, ദാ പോയി; നീൽഗായും കടുവയും തമ്മിലൊരു ഒളിച്ചുകളി, കാട്ടിലെ ജീവിതം ടഫാണല്ലോയെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ -VIDEO

Hide and seek! It began when she saw the #Nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the #tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover. #SatpuraNationalPark #Hunting #predator #SavetTiger #TigerTales @NatureIn_Focus @RGSustain1 @conserve_ind pic.twitter.com/qMbK1fOhXG