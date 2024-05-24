Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    24 May 2024
    Updated On
    24 May 2024

    റോസി ഫ്രാൻസിസ് നിര്യാതയായി

    Rose Francis
    തൃശ്ശൂർ: നെടുംപാൽ പറപ്പൂക്കരയിൽ റോസി ഫ്രാൻസിസ് (79) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ പി.ഒ. ഫ്രാൻസിസ് (പി.വി.എച്ച്.എസ് മുൻ പ്രധാനാധ്യാപകൻ) ആണ് ഭർത്താവ്. മക്കൾ: ജോയ് ഫ്രാൻസിസ്, ജോജി ഫ്രാൻസിസ് (അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റ് വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് നിക്കോൺ ഇന്ത്യ പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലിമിറ്റഡ്, ഗുർഗാവ്, ഹരിയാന), അഡ്വ. സോണി ഫ്രാൻസിസ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ഡെമ്മി (അധ്യാപിക, പറപ്പൂക്കര പി.വി.എച്ച്.എസ്), മഞ്ചു, ഡോ. ജയൻ ജോസഫ്. സംസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് നാലിന് പറപ്പൂക്കര സെന്‍റ്. ജോൺസ് ഫൊറോന ചർച്ചിൽ.

    TAGS:obituaryRose FrancisParappukkara PVHS
    News Summary - Rose Francis, former headmistress of Parappukkara PVHS, has passed away
