Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2024 8:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2024 8:53 AM GMT

    മോൻസൺ മാവുങ്കലിന്റെ ഭാര്യ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    മോൻസൺ മാവുങ്കലിന്റെ ഭാര്യ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    ചേർത്തല: വ്യാജ പുരാവസ്‍തു തട്ടിപ്പ് കേസിലെ പ്രതി മോൻസൺ മാവുങ്കലിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ത്രേസ്യാമ്മ(68) കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരിച്ചു. ചേർത്തല ട്രഷറിയിൽ പെൻഷൻ വാങ്ങാനായി വരിനിൽക്കുന്നതിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ട്രഷറി ജീവനക്കാർ ഉടൻ ചേർത്തല താലൂക്ക് ആ​ശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ മാനസ്, നിമിഷ.


    TAGS:monson mavunkal
    News Summary - monson mavunkal wife dies
