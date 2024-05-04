Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightപെയിന്‍റിങ്ങിനിടെ...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 4:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 4:02 PM GMT

    പെയിന്‍റിങ്ങിനിടെ കോണിയിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ramsheed
    cancel
    camera_altറംഷീദ് 

    പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി: പെയിന്‍റിങ്ങ് ജോലിക്കിടെ കോണി തെന്നി താഴെ വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു. പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി കോടതിക്കടുത്തെ കിക്കേഴ്സ് റോഡോരത്തെ കക്കാട്ട് മുനീറിന്‍റെ മകൻ റംഷീദ് (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മാതാവ്: റംല. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റാഷിദ, ഫാത്തിമ രഹന.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - young man died after falling from a ladder while painting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X