Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2024 4:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2024 4:02 PM GMT
പെയിന്റിങ്ങിനിടെ കോണിയിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - young man died after falling from a ladder while painting
പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി: പെയിന്റിങ്ങ് ജോലിക്കിടെ കോണി തെന്നി താഴെ വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു. പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി കോടതിക്കടുത്തെ കിക്കേഴ്സ് റോഡോരത്തെ കക്കാട്ട് മുനീറിന്റെ മകൻ റംഷീദ് (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മാതാവ്: റംല. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റാഷിദ, ഫാത്തിമ രഹന.
