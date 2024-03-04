Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    4 March 2024 2:58 AM GMT
    4 March 2024 3:08 AM GMT

    ഡ്രൈവിങ് പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെ പു​ത്തൻ കാര്‍ കിണറ്റില്‍വീണു

    ചാലക്കുടി: ഡ്രൈവിങ് പരിശീലനത്തിനിടയിൽ പുത്തൻ കാർ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണു. കാറിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മൂന്നുപേരെ അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേന രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി.

    പോട്ട കളരിക്കൽ സതീശൻ (55), ഭാര്യ ജിനി (45), സതീശ​െൻറ സുഹൃത്ത് ഷിബു (50) എന്നിവരാണ് വാഹനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ കാർ വെള്ളത്തിലേക്ക് താഴുന്നതിനിടെ പിൻഭാഗത്തെ ചില്ല് തകർത്ത് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. രണ്ടാഴ്ച മുൻപാണ് കാർ വാങ്ങിയത്.

    driving practice accident news
