Posted Ondate_range 25 March 2024 2:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 March 2024 3:00 AM GMT
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native died
ദുബൈ: ഗൾഫ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈസ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകനും ചെയർമാനുമായിരുന്ന പരേതനായ ജോൺ എം. തോമസിന്റെ ഭാര്യ അന്നമ്മ (79) നിര്യാതയായി. ദീർഘകാലം റാശിദ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ പീഡ്രിയാട്രിക് ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റിലെ നഴ്സ് ആയിരുന്നു. പത്തനംതിട്ട ഇരവിപൂർ മൂത്തേടത്ത് കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. മക്കൾ: വിൻ ജോൺ, വിൻസി. മരുമക്കൾ: രേണു, റീജോ
