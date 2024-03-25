Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightകൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 25 March 2024 2:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ന്ന​മ്മ

    ദു​ബൈ: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹൈ​സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​നും ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ജോ​ൺ എം. ​തോ​മ​സി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ര്യ അ​ന്ന​മ്മ (79) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം റാ​ശി​ദ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ പീ​ഡ്രി​യാ​ട്രി​ക് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്‍റി​ലെ ന​ഴ്സ് ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ഇ​ര​വി​പൂ​ർ മൂ​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത് കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: വി​ൻ ജോ​ൺ, വി​ൻ​സി. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: രേ​ണു, റീ​ജോ

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Deathnews
    News Summary - Kollam native died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X